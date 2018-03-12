Penang grants RM50,000 allocation to MCCBCHST

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng presents the cheque worth RM50,000 to MCCBCHST reps in George Town March 12, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 12 — The Penang state government granted an allocation of RM50,000 to the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST).

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said this is an annual allocation given to the multi-religious group to ensure that the federal Constitution’s provision of freedom of worship is upheld.

“We want to celebrate diversity so we are giving this annual allocation to MCCBCHST to promote religious harmony,” he said during a cheque presentation ceremony at his office today.

He said that he believed a majority of Malaysians want a government that helps everyone, not only those of a certain race or religion.

Lim said Penang has implemented 11 measures in the past 10 years which include establishing a Penang Executive Council portfolio for religions other than Islam.

The state allocated land for non-Islam places of worship, provided funding of about RM30 million since 2008 for religions other than Islam, granted annual allocations of RM1.5 million to the Hindu Endowment Board, provided annual allocations to mission- or religious-based schools and ensured developers provide equal amounts of religious land for religions other than Islam.

MCCBCHST Penang chairman Loo Keat Seng said the group has always emphasised promoting better understanding between different religions.

“We believe it is important to understand different religions for harmony and peace,” he said.