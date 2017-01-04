Penang grants parasailing operators one year trial period

Parasailing operators are allowed to continue offering parasailing activities but with the condition that each participant must be accompanied by an experienced instructor. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 ― The Penang state government has given parasailing operators a one year trial period to continue with the watersports activity in Batu Ferringhi.

In a statement issued by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), it was announced that the operators are allowed to continue offering parasailing activities but with the condition that each participant must be accompanied by an experienced instructor.

“However, if an accident was to happen, either to a participant or members of the public on the beach, the state government will withdraw this decision immediately and revert to the previous ruling where only winch boats are allowed,” it stated in the brief statement issued today.

Previously, state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow had announced that beginning this year, only operators using winch boats are allowed to operate parasailing activities in Batu Ferringhi.

The local government and traffic management committee chairman had reportedly said there were 13 parasailing accidents reported along the popular Batu Ferringhi tourist belt between January and September.

The winch boat ruling was announced to reduce the number of parasailing-related accidents along the beach.

According to MBPP, Chow chaired a meeting on December 13 with the Penang chapter's Malaysian Association of Hotels president, the Penang watersports association president, representatives from various government agencies and departments and MBPP to discuss the parasailing activities in the state.

It was decided in the meeting that parasailing activities, without the winch boat, be allowed for a one year trial.

There are 23 watersports operators in Batu Ferringhi and only two of these operators are using winch boats.