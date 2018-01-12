Penang govt told to explain conflicting information on undersea tunnel project

Teng said Guan Eng should give an explanation the matter as it involved public interest. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, January 12 — Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) today called on the DAP-led state government to explain whether the payment of RM208 million for three highway projects which are part of the undersea tunnel project was for the feasibility study or Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report.

Three paired road projects are included in the proposed Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) which includes the undersea tunnel, sea reclamation project in south Penang and the Penang Sky Cab.

Penang BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow said state Works, Utilities and Transportation Committee chairman Lim Hock Seng in his reply to the Penang State Legislative Assembly on May 19 last year had said that the total value of land amounting to RM208 million was used as payment for the feasibility study of the three paired road projects.

“So who is telling the truth? Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng or Lim Hock Seng. We want the state government to clarify,” he told a press conference here today.

Yesterday, Guan Eng in a press conference said RM208 million was for the EIA report for the three road projects via an exchange of land.

Teng said in a written reply, Hock Seng said a 1.5 hectare plot of land at Lot 702 , Section 1, Bandar Tanjung Pinang was valued at RM135 million while a 0.81 hectare plot at Lot 713 in the same area was valued at RM73 million, making a total of RM208 million altogether for the overall cost of feasibility study for the three highway projects.

“Clearly, the feasibility study was paid for by the state government by giving away two pieces of land as said in the Penang State Assembly,” he said.

The 7.2 km undersea tunnel project linking Persiaran Gurney to Bagan Ajam in Seberang Perai and three main roads were awarded to Konsortium Zenith BUCG Sdn Bhd, which comprises of several companies.

The issue has hogged the headlines following the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission launching a probe pertaining to the undersea tunnel project.

Guan Eng has denied any wrongdoings involving the undersea tunnel project. — Bernama