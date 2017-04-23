Last updated -- GMT+8

Penang plans to increase water conservation surcharge

Sunday April 23, 2017
05:47 PM GMT+8

The Penang government planned to increase the Water Conservation Surcharge for domestic use to encourage conservation. — File picThe Penang government planned to increase the Water Conservation Surcharge for domestic use to encourage conservation. — File picGEORGE TOWN, April 23 — The Penang government plans to increase the Water Conservation Surcharge for domestic use to ensure the precious commodity is used wisely.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng told reporters here today that the surcharge would be increased from 48 sen to RM1 for each 1,000 litres for domestic consumption of more than 35,000 litres a month.

He said Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) would be writing to the National Water Services Commission soon on the matter and that the new surcharge was expected to be implemented by the end of this year.

Earlier, he had launched the state-level World Water Day 2017 celebration. — Bernama

