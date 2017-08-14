Penang govt criticised for poor response to flying the Jalur Gemilang campaign

Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the state government should be more responsive by instructing all state departments and agencies to fly the Malaysian flag at their buildings during the Merdeka month campaign. — Picture by KE OoiBUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 14 — criticised the Penang DAP government for its lukewarm response to the flying the Jalur Gemilang campaign in conjunction with the National Day celebration soon.

Dr Hilmi, who is Deputy Health Minister, said the state government should be more responsive by instructing all state departments and agencies to fly the Malaysian flag at their buildings during the Merdeka month campaign.

“National Day is celebrated together and it crosses the political boundaries.,” he told reporters after closing the Mymerdeka Programme at Mydin Hypermarket here yesterday.

Also present was Permatang Pauh Umno division chief Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zaidi also expressed disappointment over the lukewarm response of the state government in expressing patriotism in conjunction with the Merdeka celebrations.

The MyMerdeka Programme is a road show organised by the Information Department and aims to educate the public by conveying national information in the form of infotainment at selected Mydin supermarkets that are also strategic partners for the programme in conjunction with the Independence Day celebration.

Among the agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia which are involved are Radio Television Malaysia, the Communications and Multimedia Commission, the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation and the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation. — Bernama