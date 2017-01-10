Penang Government to reward footballer Mohd Faiz, says CM

Fifa Puskas Award winner Mohd Faiz Subri thanking fans for voting for his goal to be acclaimed as the most beautiful in 2016. ― Reuters picGEORGE TOWN, Jan 10 — The Penang Government will reward Mohd Faiz Subri after he kicked his way to international stardom by winning the coveted 2016 International Football Federation (Fifa) Puskas Award.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said discussions would be held first to decide on the reward in appreciation of the midfielder’s feat which brought glory to the state and nation.

“His achievement is unique because he is the first Malaysian to stand on stage (in football) witnessed by the whole world.

“I wish to stress that Mohd Faiz’ success was due to his hard work, dedication and discipline as a football player, and not just luck,” he told a media conference here today.

Lim hoped Mohd Faiz’ success could serve as a shot in the arm and an example to the young generation to work hard to achieve success in whatever field.

Mohd Faiz was selected among three finalists at the prestigious award ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland yesterday.

The goal, which was regarded as defying the laws of physics, was executed by the Ayer Hitam, Kedah-born Mohd Faiz, when helping the Penang squad beat Pahang 4-1 at the Super League action in Bandaraya Stadium, Penang on Feb 16 last year.

Two other candidates for the award were Jonath Marlone Azevedo da Silva of Brazil and woman player, Danisuka Rodriguez of Venezuela. — Bernama