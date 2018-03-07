Penang government launches upgraded disaster alert portal

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the ‘Penang Alert’ portal will provide early information of disasters and major incidents such as road closures and landslides to the public. ― Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 7 — The Penang government today launched an upgraded online disaster alert system called “Penang Alert.”

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the portal will provide early information of disasters and major incidents such as road closures and landslides to the public.

“Penang Alert is an RM87,700 upgrade to the e-bencana system that was set up in 2011,” he said.

E-bencana was upgraded to Penang Alert in 2016 and this year, it saw more upgrades to include a mobile app and an expanded involvement of more government agencies.

“This portal will help the public to be more prepared in facing any disasters,” he said at his office today.

The portal will have important information such as river level, total rainfall, floods, tsunami, landslides, road closures and storms.

“The portal will have references for information on flood evacuation centres and relevant government agencies,” he said.

The portal displays information gathered through the collaborative efforts of the state secretary, Drainage and Irrigation Department, Public Works Department, Welfare Department and both local councils.

“All information and updates in portal are accurate and verified by the government agencies,” he said.

The second phase of the portal will also include information from additional government agencies such as the meteorological department and the department of survey and mapping.

The portal can be accessed at alert.penang.gov.my.