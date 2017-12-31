Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Penang gives RM100,000 to help refurbish state’s oldest church (VIDEO)

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng says his state administration has always supported every house of worship. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPenang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng says his state administration has always supported every house of worship. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng announced today a state government contribution of RM100,000 to the Catholic Church of the Assumption on Farquhar Street.

He said the money is to help the 231-year-old church with its refurbishment, expected to cost RM2.5 million.

“We will continue to support within our means to non-Muslim religious houses of worship to ensure that the constitutional provision of freedom of worship is uphold,” he said in a news report accompanying a video of the cheque presentation ceremony at the church uploaded on his Facebook page.

Lim who is also DAP secretary-general said his state administration has always been in support of every house of worship as all religion preaches righteousness, justice and the truth.

He noted that his administration has been accused of being anti-Islamic and then anti-Chinese when it raised the budget for Islamic religious affairs by 84 per cent since 2008 to RM457.05 million, compared to the RM249.09 million allocated by the previous Barisan Nasional state government.

“When we implemented measures to uphold the constitutional rights of non-Muslims, we were accused to be anti-Islam or anti-Muslims.

“I would like to state here that the Penang state government is neither anti-Islam nor anti-non-Muslim, we are only anti-extremism, anti-racism and anti-corruption,” he said.

