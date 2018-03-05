Penang Future Foundation scholarship opens in June

This is the fourth year since the scholarship was introduced as part of the state government’s initiative to assist Malaysian youths to pursue tertiary studies in local public or private universities. — AFP picGEORGE TOWN, March 5 — Students can start applying for the Penang Future Foundation (PFF) Scholarship from June 1 to 21 this year.

This is the fourth year since the scholarship was introduced as part of the state government’s initiative to assist Malaysian youths to pursue tertiary studies in local public or private universities.

“With valuable contribution from the private sector and donors, especially the Penang Turf Club who recognise the importance of education and the need to retain local talents, PFF has awarded approximately 300 scholarships over the last three years,” said Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng in a statement here.

The scholarship is open to students enrolled in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Accountancy and Finance.

“Prospective students may apply to be either a ‘PFF Penang Scholar’ or ‘PFF Mutiara Scholar’,” he said.

The PFF Penang Scholar is for those with cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.67 and above while PFF Mutiara Scholar is for applicants with CGPA of between 3.00 to 3.66.

Both categories have different eligibility criteria based on, among others, candidates’ financial background and scholastic record.

Successful applicants will receive benefits that correspond with the scholarship awarded to them.

Detailed information on benefits and terms of the scholarship is available at PFF’s website: www.penangfuturefoundation.my.