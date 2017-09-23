Penang Front Party mulls action against Penang govt

Vehicles stuck in the flood at Jalan Air Itam in George Town September 15, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 23 ― Penang Front Party (PFP) is contemplating to sue the Penang DAP state government for failing to carry out its responsibility towards residents affected by the recent floods.

Its chairman Datuk Patrick Ooi said PFP was in the process of gathering information from the flood victims including their police reports.

“We will submit a report to the National Security Council (MKN) and if no action is taken, we will take legal action,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Ooi was asked to comment on the floods which hit about 100 areas in the state following continuous rain for more than four hours on September 15 and September 21.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency under the MKN, the government must form a disaster committee on the floods which affected more than two districts.

“But till today, no special committee has been set up to manage and look into the assistance required by the flood victims,” he said.

Ooi said the financial aid of RM400 per household was insufficient to cover the losses suffered by the residents.

He said PFP found that each family lost household assets such as furniture worth more than RM2,000 in the floods.

“I urge the state government to offer a more appropriate sum, at least RM2,000 for each flood victim,” he said.

The floods on September 15 and September 21 were caused by extraordinary rainfall from remnants of Typhoon Doksuri that battered Vietnam. ― Bernama