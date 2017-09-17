Penang floods inexcusable, Guan Eng told

The Fire and Rescue Department helping to transport the children from an affected school in Penang September 15, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Abnormal rainfall alone is not responsible to the inundation that hit Penang island yesterday, said a MCA Youth leader.

Michael Lee, the movement’s treasurer, told Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng that it was “very apparent” that the flooding was due to the latter’s failure to ensure adequate drainage and control development in the state.

“It is clear to see that floods have become a frequent natural disaster in the state over the past few years due to over development,” he said in a statement.

Lee said DAP had accused the previous Barisan Nasional administration of failing to resolve flooding in the state, but appeared to have found no solution now that it has been the government in the state for nearly a decade.

Lim was also irresponsible for blaming the weather, he added.

“Apparently Guan Eng is only good at making promises, but fails at carrying them out. Thus, I strongly urge the people of Penang to punish DAP and Lim Guan Eng for taking them for granted by voting against them in the next General Elections, and to stop believing in Pakatan Harapan’s ‘promises’.”