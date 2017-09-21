Penang flooded again, 108 evacuated from Teluk Kumbar

As of noon, 108 flood victims in Teluk Kumbar have been evacuated from the area after their homes were inundated.GEORGE TOWN, Sept 21 ― Heavy downpour since last night caused more flash floods in about 20 low lying areas in the state this morning.

As of noon, 108 flood victims in Teluk Kumbar have been evacuated from the area after their homes were inundated.

The Teluk Kumbar Community Hall was also opened as a flood shelter.

The villages in Teluk Kumbar worst hit by the floods included Kampung Sulup, Kampung Nelayan and Kampung Paya.

The flood water level in Teluk Kumbar was between 80mm and 600mm.

According to a report issued by the state Drainage and Irrigation Department, both main rivers on the island — Sungai Pinang and Sungai Air Itam — reached warning levels of 2.33m and 6.36m respectively.

As a result, Jalan P. Ramlee was also flooded since 9am by between 0.1m and 0.3m of water.

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said a tree fell along the main road of Jalan Tun Sardon in Balik Pulau, but no one was injured.

“The authorities are clearing the tree from the road as it had partially blocked the road,” he said.

Over in the mainland, several areas were also flooded but no evacuation was conducted.

Kampung Sethu, Taman Jawi Jaya, Jalan Persekutuan Sungai Jawi and Kampung Baru Simpang Empat in South Seberang Perai were flooded between 7am and 10am this morning.

Several areas in Central Seberang Perai, around Jalan Sukun, Taman Permai, Taman Seri Rambai and Taman Desa Damai, were also flooded early this morning.

At 12.16pm, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued an orange warning for heavy to moderate rains in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak, which are expected to continue until Friday.