Penang flood victims have until Oct 20 to apply for one-off fund

File picture of people walking along the flooded road in George Town, September 15, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Oct 3 — Penangites whose properties and vehicles were damaged in the September 15 flash floods have until October 20 to apply for the state government’s one-off RM400 funding.

The application forms for the fund can be obtained from respective state assemblymen’s service centres or state seat coordinators in constituencies under Barisan Nasional, said state Welfare Department committee chairman Phee Boon Poh.

“We do not require the applicants to lodge police reports, they only need to submit supporting documents such as identity card of the house owner, utility bills of the property affected and business licenses for businesses affected,” he told a press conference at Komtar today.

The closing date for application is on October 20 and the applications will be finalised on October 31, he added.

“Payment to applicants will be made by November,” he said.

The one-off funding is only for those whose houses, businesses and vehicles were damaged by the floods last month.

Only houses and businesses inundated in flood waters are eligible for the one-off payment.

Vehicles that were damaged while parked within the owners’ residential compound are eligible while those damaged while on the roads are not eligible.

A total 12,000 application forms have been printed and distributed to all constituencies in the state.

Phee said the state has formed a special committee to review and refine the whole process in vetting, approving and disbursing the funds.

The committee, headed by Phee, consisted of the state secretary’s office, district and land office, welfare department, state finance department, local councils, fire and rescue department, police, drainage and irrigation department, civil defence and the public works department.