Penang fishermen use boats to protest land reclamation project

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 14 — Approximately 200 fishermen used their boats to stage a peaceful protest on the waters off Tanjong Tokong here today, urging the DAP-led state government to carry out a review on the land reclamation activities in the area.

Penang Fishermen Association chairman Nazri Ahmad said the land reclamation activities, which were being done for the construction of three man-made islands, had badly affected the quality of water and the marine ecosystem in the area and hence, the income of the fishermen.

“The activities have also increased safety risks for the fishermen as too many vessels and boats are seen carrying gravel and sand for the reclamation works and causing traffic congestion in the area,” he told reporters after the protest.

Nazri said they had lodged repeated complaint to the relevant authorities about the issue, but nothing had been forthcoming.

Meanwhile, his deputy Mahadi Md Rodzi said the association was very disappointed with the state government DAP government for allowing the developer to carry out the land reclamation activities without discussing it with the fishermen first.

“They should refer to the fishermen first and they should have been more sensitive to the fishermen’s activities here instead of just thinking about profit.

“It has been ongoing for three years, they should discuss this issue with us now so that the problems can be solved,” he added. — Bernama