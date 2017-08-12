Penang exco under five-day remand over illegal factory probe

Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh is under five-day remand over illegal factory operation in Bukit Mertajam. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have been granted permission to detain Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh for questioning into a purportedly illegal factory operation in Kampung Sungai Lembu for five days.

The factory’s 70-year-old manager and his 37-year-old son will also be remanded for the same duration, The Star Online reported today.

The trio were arrested by the MACC yesterday.

The remand application was granted by Penang court registrar Ameera Mastura Khamis in George Town this afternoon.

The MACC had wanted to hold the three men for seven days, but lawyers for the detainees objected to the application.

Phee, 66, was represented by DAP lawyers RSN Rayer and Ramkarpal Singh, while the factory duo were represented by a legal team comprising Dev Kumaraendran, V. Parthipan, Khor Chai Koan and Teh See Khoon.

Phee is DAP’s assemblyman for Sungai Puyu and is also the state executive councillor in charge of environment, welfare and a caring society.

The MACC had raided Phee’s office in Komtar and the Seberang Perai Municipal Council yesterday.

The commission, together with officers from the Department of Environment and Immigration Department, also jointly raided the carbon filter-processing factory in Kampung Sungai Lembu on Thursday.

The factory has been operational for for 10 years without a licensed permit on agricultural land.