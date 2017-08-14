Penang exco, two others released from remand detention

Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh hugs Lim Kit Siang as he is release by the court in George Town August 14, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 14 — The Penang High Court allowed applications by Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh and two other suspects for release from a five-day remand in a corruption investigation on an illegal factory in Penang.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed announced this after deliberating arguments from both sides for about 30 minutes today.

He said that the remand order issued against Phee and two other men from the factory contravened Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) that deals with remand orders.

“They were denied natural justice,” he said, while recognising that the three were not allowed to consult their lawyers during the remand proceedings.

He said that under Section 117 (5) of the CPC, the word “shall” for detainees to be represented is mandatory and no literature was submitted by the respondents to the contrary.

After he delivered his judgement, Phee’s lawyer, Ramkarpal Singh, immediately asked for the handcuffs on Phee and the two men to be removed.

All three, dressed in orange Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) lockup uniform, were handcuffed throughout the hearing of the applications by Ramkarpal.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abdul Rahman objected to the men being released now that the remand order was cancelled by the High Court.

Abdul Wahab told him to go back to the lower courts for new remand applications.

Phee was also represented by RSN Rayer, while Dev Kumaraendran represented a factory manager and his son who were also remanded for five days in the case.

Immediately after the court adjourned, Phee was led to Ramkarpal’s office across the street in Green Hall while Dev Kumaraendran led the two men to a waiting car and left.

Earlier, during the hearing of the application, Ramkarpal told the court that the lawyers were not given the right to be heard on the day the remand order was issued.

“On the day of the remand, when we appeared, myself and my colleagues attempted to obtain instructions from our clients in the remand room but we were denied our right to do so,” he said.

Yesterday, the lawyers tried to apply to the Alor Star High Court to challenge the remand order but their application was turned down and the judge told them to file it in Penang instead.

The lawyers had made the application in the Alor Star High Court yesterday as the Penang High Court was closed on Sunday.

On Saturday, the magistrate’s court here granted a five-day remand order against Phee to facilitate probe into an illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu, Bukit Mertajam.

The remand order, which would have ended on Wednesday, was to facilitate the MACC investigations under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of power for gratification.