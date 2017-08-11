Penang exco turns up at MACC office to have statement recorded

Penang state exco Phee Boon Poh went to the state’s MACC headquarters today to have his statement recorded. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 11 — Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh went to the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today to have his statement recorded.

The state welfare, caring society and environment committee chairman came to the office along Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah at about 2.30pm today.

Phee was accompanied by his lawyer, RSN Rayer.

Earlier today, MACC officers raided his office today. The officers, four of them, arrived at his office on Level 53 in Komtar at about 11.30am.

They questioned Phee for more than an hour before leaving with some documents at about 12.50pm.

It is believed the MACC was investigating an issue regarding a sawdust factory in Bukit Mertajam that was believed to have flouted environmental regulations.

The agency along with the Department of Environment (DOE) and Immigration Department raided the factory yesterday.

The MACC also raided the Seberang Perai Municipal Council yesterday.

