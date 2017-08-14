Penang exco Phee tears up as he greets relatives in court

Supporter of Phee Boon Poh caring the banner while walking toward the court house in Penang August 14, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 14 — Penang state exco Phee Boon Poh, who was remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) since Saturday, broke down in tears as he embraced his relatives in the Penang High Court today.

Phee was brought to the Penang High Court at about 10.45am to submit his application through his lawyers to challenge the remand order against him.

Wearing the orange MACC lockup uniform, Phee somberly spoke to his relatives for a few minutes from the dock before conversing with Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Earlier, at about 10am, Lim along with Phee’s lawyers RSN Rayer and Ramkarpal Singh, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang and a group of supporters marched to the Penang High Court together.

The entourage of supporters held a banner proclaiming solidarity for Phee as they walked from Ramkarpal’s office in Green Hall to the court house just a few hundred metres away.

The lawyers will be filing a revision application with the High Court against the five-day remand order issued against Phee today.

Yesterday, the lawyers’ applications to the Alor Setar High Court to challenge the remand order was turned down.

The Alor Setar High Court judge Datuk Hashim Hamzah reportedly said the application should be filed in Penang instead of in Kedah.

On Saturday, the magistrate’s court here granted a five-day remand order against Phee to facilitate probe into an illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu, Bukit Mertajam.

The remand order, which ends on Wednesday, was to facilitate the MACC investigations under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of power for gratification.

The factory’s 70-year-old manager and his 37-year-old son, the factory’s director, were issued the same five-day remand order.

Lawyer Dev Kumaraendran, who represented the factory manager and his son, also filed similar applications yesterday that was rejected by the Alor Setar High Court.

He is also present at the Penang High Court to file a similar application here today.