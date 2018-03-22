Penang exco backs Guan Eng over GST video controversy

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said exco members fully backed Lim. — Picture by KE OoiPETALING JAYA, March 22 — Penang state executive council (exco) members condemned today the police investigation on Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng over a song that mocked the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“Anyone can criticise the song that was performed by the children of Mutiara Idaman 2 Low-Cost Housing in Jelutong, but it is excessive to be investigated for a criminal offence simply because it was mocking the GST,” said Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Mohamad Rashid Hasnon in a statement.

He also labelled the act as an attack by Barisan Nasional (BN) on Lim.

He said exco members fully backed Lim and that they were shocked the investigations might result in Lim losing his right to represent the people and subsequently, his position as chief minister over such a trivial matter.

Rashid added that it is up to the public to decide if the investigation is politically motivated with the aim of disrupting Lim’s official duties and preparations for the upcoming general election.

“But it is a practice of double standards where Lim has to give his statement because a police report was lodged against him, when no such action was taken against BN ministers and mentri besars for their acts,” he said.

Rashid said it is clear Lim was under investigation due to his anti-GST stance and his plans to abolish it, adding the excos would continue to support him in this regard.

On Monday, George Town OCPD Asst Comm Annuar Omar said three police reports were lodged against Lim, who is being investigated under Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act for broadcasting obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive content on the internet.