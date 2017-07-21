Penang displays EIA report of LRT project

State exco Chow Kon Yeow (right) with SRS Consortium project manager Julian Yap looking at the EIA report for the LRT project in George Town July 21, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, July 21 — The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) (Second Schedule) on the proposed Bayan Lepas Light LRT project is now on public display to gather feedback at 10 locations in Penang and Selangor.

State executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow said the public is encouraged to visit any of the 10 locations to give their written feedback on the EIA report.

The proposed LRT project is a priority project under the Penang Transport Master Plan and once we obtain federal approval for it, it will be a major step towards improving the public transport system and in resolving traffic congestion in Penang,” he said at a press conference to announce the start of the public display of the EIA at Town Hall this morning.

Chow said the state government and the EIA consultant will respond to the Department of Environment (DoE) on all the written comments they received from the public during the display period.

“The state government will reply to the feedback received from the public and submit to DoE headquarters for review and this will be included in the final EIA report for the project,” he said.

The local government, traffic management and flood mitigation committee chairman said it is important to obtain the EIA (Second schedule) approval from DoE as it is one of the pre-conditions required by the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) for its consideration for the approval of the LRT project.

The EIA (second schedule) report is on public display in 10 different locations in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Seberang Perai and Penang island.

It can also be viewed online at doe.gov.my, penang.gov.my, pgmasterplan.penang.gov.my and ere.com.my/bllrt.

The public display of the report is until August 17 and public has until September 2 to submit their written feedback.

For information on the EIA report, call 03-80242287, fax: 03-80242320 or email to admin@ere.com.my.