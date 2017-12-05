Penang denies neglecting Bumiputera housing needs

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (second from right) state excos looking at the Dua Residensi house model during an exhibition in George Town October 3, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 5 — The Penang state government spent RM59.8 million on publichousing for Bumiputeras in the state, said Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng when denying his administration sidelined the community.

Lim said the state government also planned to build low-cost and low-medium-cost units for Bumiputeras in all five districts in the state.

“We already bought 320 low-medium-cost units at the Jalan SP Chelliah project for Bumiputeras,” he said in a press conference today.

The two other planned projects are a RM7.9 million undertaking in Kampung Permatang Tok Subuh in Bukit Mertajam and another of the same value at Kampung Kepala Gajah in Sungai Bakap.

“Out of the RM100 million in the Bumiputra Housing Trust Fund, there is now a balance of RM40.2 million,” he said.

Lim said it was not advisable to concentrate all the Bumiputera housing in a single location, adding that his administration wanted to ensure these were available in all districts.

Lim was responding to allegations by Penang Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman that the state government was neglecting the housing needs of Bumiputeras in the state.

Zainal cited fromthe Auditor General’s Report 2016 that found the Bumiputera Housing Trust Fund rose to RM110.93 million last year, and said the rise was due to developers paying to be exempted from building 1,633 Bumiputera units in 49 projects.

Lim claimed Zainal has repeatedly “lied” to attack the state government, and suggested that this was in preparation for the Umno General Assembly starting today.

State executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo today also rejected Zainal's claim that the state government did not care about affordable public housing.

“Penang has built a total 24,227 units of affordable housing between 2008 and 2017,” he said.

He said the units were offered according to the quota system in the Penang Structure Plan that was drafted by the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

The low-cost units, Type A, were offered to 50 per cent Bumiputera, 35 per cent Chinese and others and 15 per cent Indians.

Low-medium-cost units, Type B, were offered to 30 per cent Bumiputera, 55 per cent Chinese and others and 15 per cent Indians.