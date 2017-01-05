Penang DAP denies dangling carrot for attendance at Anwar’s case

Syerleena Abdul Rashid (second from right) with Lim Kit Siang at a press conference denying false lies being spread about DAP today. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — Penang DAP today denied offering RM50 for supporters to be at a solidarity gathering outside the George Town High Court on January 9 for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s defamation case here.

DAP Wanita national assistant publicity secretary Syerleena Abdul Rashid said the party never made such promises.

“A recent report which was published on the Internet news portal KLXPRESS on January 4 with the title ‘Hadir himpunan solidarity, DAP beri dedak RM50’ written by Aidid Syukri is baseless and typifies unethical journalism,” she said in a press conference at the Penang DAP headquarters today.

She then demanded that KLXPRESS retract the article and apologise to DAP.

Syerleena conceded, however, that DAP, as a member of Pakatan Harapan, had urged its members to show solidarity and support with the jailed opposition leader.

The court case fixed for January 9 to 11 is the trial of Anwar’s defamation suit against New Straits Times.