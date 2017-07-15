Penang DAP aide under molest probe released from remand

The 50-year-old DAP aide was arrested last night and will be remanded until tomorrow. — Picture by K.E.OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A 50-year-old DAP member accused of molesting a 21-year-old college student was released from police custody today after a magistrate denied an application to extend his remand.

The man who is an aide to a Penang state lawmaker had been detained since Thursday after the student filed a sexual molest complaint against him last week.

His lawyer E. Gnasegaran said his client had promised to cooperate with the police in their investigations.

“If my client is called again to assist investigation, we will make sure he is present,” the lawyer was quoted telling reporters in George Town, Penang by New Straits Times on its website.

The police were reported to have applied to hold the suspect longer while they record statements from other witnesses into their investigation under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force on a person with intent to outrage modesty.

The law also provides for jail up to 10 years, whipping, a fine or a combination of any two such punishments if found guilty.

The magistrate’s court rejected the police remand application, according to news reports.

“We told the court that there was no need for our client to be detained for that,” Gnasegaran was quoted saying by New Straits Times.

The college student who worked as a part-time waitress held a news conference in George Town with Parti Cinta Negara yesterday relating her alleged molest by the DAP aide late at night on July 6.

She claimed the man made unwanted advances towards her by groping her genitals in a dark alley outside an entertainment outlet at Beach Street and that he subsequently masturbated and ejaculated on her when she snubbed him.