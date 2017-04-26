Penang council reports former official to MACC

Penang Island City Council said the councillor whose appointment was revoked by the state exco has been reported to MACC. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa GEORGE TOWN, April 26 — The councillor whose appointment was revoked by the state exco has been reported to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

It issued a brief statement today to confirm that the appointment was revoked in accordance to Section 10(4) of the Local Government Act 1976, which allows the state government to appoint or terminate councillors.

The statement said the state executive council had on April 19 made the decision to revoke the person’s appointment as a city councillor.

“The council has also submitted complaints involving the former councillor to the MACC for the agency to conduct further investigations...” the statement said.

Last week, state local government committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow issued a statement announcing the councillor’s removal, but without stating the reasons behind it.

The person had been appointed as a councillor in January this year, and represented a non-governmental organisation from the state.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has refused to comment on this, directing questions to Chow.

Chow could not be contacted for further clarification on this issue.