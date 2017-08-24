Penang cops to get Tasers

Penang State police chief Datuk Wira Chuah Ghee Lye said the X26 model of the electroshock weapon will be given to trained and certified personnel only. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — In addition to the pistol and baton, 90 policemen in Penang will soon be carrying stun guns while on the job.

State police chief Datuk Wira Chuah Ghee Lye said the X26 model of the electroshock weapon will be given to trained and certified personnel only, The Star Online reported today.

“The front liners such as those in patrol cars, motorcycle patrol units and tourist police units will be the ones carrying the Taser guns.

“The 50,000-volt shock from the Taser is powerful enough to immobilise a suspect for us to move in for the arrest,” he was quoted as saying.

The weapon is said to be non-lethal. Tasers work by shooting out electric pulses that can momentarily disrupt the control of muscles.

Chuah said there were 90 Taser guns with the state’s chapter, and added that they would be distributed to trained policemen in five districts accordingly.

The news report also said 86 policemen yesterday participated in a one-day training programme to handle the weapon.

According to the news report, the programme was organised by the Penang Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department.