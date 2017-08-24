Penang cops seize drugs worth RM245,300 in raid

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 24 — The Penang police uncovered a drug-processing lab after detaining a contractor and his wife and seized various drugs worth RM245,300 in a raid on an apartment unit in Perai, near here on Monday.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man and his wife, 27, a Vietnamese national, were apprehended at the parking area of the apartment at 4.55pm.

“We seized 10 packets of heroin weighing 4,533gms from the wife,” Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said in a press conference here yesterday.

He said, following the arrest, the police raided the apartment rented by the couple and found that it had been turned into a drug-processing lab and seized 5,341gms of heroin, 7,897gms of caffeine, 4.15gms of heroin base as well as numerous equipment used to produce heroin such as an oven, pots as well a chemical substance.

Chuah said the couple who was believed to have been involved in drug-processing since a year ago, were constantly on the move.

He said, the suspects obtained substances to produce drugs from a syndicate before producing their drugs and selling them to clients in Penang.

Police also seized RM7,175 in cash as well as an Audi and BMW car.

Chuah said, the husband tested positive for drugs and had 14 previous records for crime and drug-related offences while his wife was held under remand until Aug 28 to assist in investigation of the case.

In another development, he said the police detained a 23-year-old man believed to be involved in the robbery case of the sister-in-law of Penang Chief Minister Lim Guang Eng in a raid on a house in Relau on Monday.

In the incident at 8.15pm, on Aug 7, the suspect who wore a helmet, had broken the front mirror on the passenger side of a specialist’s car and fled with the 51-year-old’s bag when she was parking her car at the house porch.

The incident caused the victim to incur losses of about RM2,000 when her cash, mobile phone and personal documents were stolen by the suspect. — Bernama