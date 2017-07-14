Penang cops remand DAP aide over alleged sexual assault

The 50-year-old DAP aide was arrested last night and will be remanded until tomorrow. — Pictures by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 14 — A DAP aide to a Penang assemblyman accused of molesting a college student was today taken into police custody for two days.

He will be held until tomorrow under a remand order granted by assistant court registrar Ahmad Tajudin Zain at about 11am today.

The 50-year-old was arrested last night and is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for using criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of a person.

The former city councillor was alleged to have sexually assaulted a 21-year-old student at a car park of an entertainment outlet on Beach Street on July 6.

The 21-year-old college student recounted the incident in between tears and hoped the police will take the case seriously so that it won't happen to others.Earlier this morning, the woman who works as a part-time waitress at a pub held a press conference with Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM) to recount the incident and correct accusations that she had entered the suspect’s car where the incident happened.

“I did not go into the car, it happened outside, at a narrow lane leading to the car park,” she said.

The accountancy student was in tears as she related how the man made unwanted advances towards her that night.

“It was my first day at work as a waitress at the pub that night so I didn’t want to offend a customer there,” she said.

She said the incident happened while they were walking to the car park behind the pub through a narrow back lane.

“As we neared a dark corner, he suddenly pushed me against the wall and started kissing me. I tried to push him away but he was bigger and stronger and he started groping me and pushed his hands into my underwear to touch my private parts,” she claimed.

She said she had immediately squatted down while crying throughout the ordeal and telling him no.

She claimed he had then masturbated and ejaculated on her.

The 21-year-old student showing the black pants she was wearing that night at the press conference.She also showed the clothes she was wearing that night and pointed to a spot on the pair of black culottes which she said he ejaculated on.

When asked why she decided to approach PCM and hold a press conference when the case was already reported to the police, she said the police didn’t appear serious in handling her case.

“I reported the case on that night, which is on July 7 because it was after midnight, but the police didn’t seem to take it seriously,” she claimed.

She also claimed the investigating officer did not tell her what she should do next.

She told her family about the police’s purported attitude and they decided then to seek PCM for help to highlight the case.

“We want the police to take this seriously and since that night I was in a state of shock, my report wasn’t clear enough so I went to lodge a second report on July 11,” she said.

She also claimed that the suspect sent a third party to the pub to “settle the case”, saying she was informed about it by a colleague there who called her on WeChat about a payment offer.

“I feel insulted by the offer and my family told me to continue with this case as we have to stop him and we don’t want this to happen to another person,” she said.

PCM vice-president Datuk Huan Cheng Guan urged the police to act on this seriously.

He said justice must be served in this case.