Penang CM: No change in policy to delay action on illegal buildings

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the state does not intend to change its policy of delaying enforcement action against buildings, places of worship and hawker stalls which have been operating illegally in the state before 2008. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 13 — The Penang DAP government does not intend to change its policy of delaying enforcement action against buildings, places of worship and hawker stalls which have been operating illegally in the state before 2008.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said he would recommend that the policy be maintained at the state’s weekly meeting this Wednesday.

“It has been the policy of the Pakatan Harapan state government since its establishment in 2008 to not take action against illegal buildings, factories or hawker stalls which have been in operation before March 8, 2008, provided they do not disrupt traffic flow or inconvenience the public.

“Instead, the state government will try to find solutions for all parties including implementing an exercise to legalise them,” he said in a statement, here today.

The statement was issued following the arrest of a senior state executive council member for allegedly writing two letters urging the authorities to delay taking action against an illegal sawmill in Kampung Sungai Lembu, Bukit Mertajam.

Yesterday, the MACC obtained a remand order against Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh and two others to assist investigations on a factory allegedly operating illegally in Kampung Sungai Lembu, Bukit Mertajam for the past 10 years.

Last Thursday, the MACC raided an illegal sawdust factory believed to be polluting the environment in Kampung Sungai Lembu, Bukit Mertajam and took several documents from the MPSP office in Perda City to assist in the investigation.

According to a source, the documents were to assist in investigations on the sawdust factory allegedly operating without a permit for the last 10 years on agricultural land.

The issue relating to the illegal plant was raised by Parti Keadilan Rakyat Penanti assemblyman Dr Norlela Ariffin during a state assembly sitting who claimed that many illegal plants were operating in Penanti and no action was taken by the DAP-led state government. — Bernama