Penang can easily return forfeited property to clan council, says Gerakan

Number 50, Love Lane has been left vacant and is hoarded up. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 13 — The Penang government could painlessly resolve the controversy over a heritage shophouse in Love Lane by transferring it back to the clan council for a nominal fee, said Gerakan today.

Gerakan deputy secretary-general Dr Thor Teong Gee said the state government was the registered owner of the property — a double-storey shophouse at Number 50, Love Lane — so it would be trivial to return it to the clan council.

“This is very straightforward. As long as the state government has the will to resolve this, they can transfer it back to the clan council for a sum that they feel is appropriate,” he said.

He pointed out that the property had belonged to the Eng Siew Kee Kongsi and a five-member board of trustees had been entrusted to manage the property back in 1909.

The building was forfeited by the state government in 2013 due to non-payment of assessment. The payments were missed as the original trustees have all died.

“This building belongs to the community, it belongs to the clan, and since the clan council wants it back, the state should just transfer it back to the community, I don’t see any complications with that,” Dr Thor said.

He said there were precedents under former chief minister Tan Sri Koh Tsu Koon where property was returned to the community for a nominal fee without any issues.

Dr Thor then said he could not understand why Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng’s administration was making the case so complicated, to the point that the clan council was forced to consult lawyers for its bid to regain its old property.

Last week, Penang Chinese Clan Council chairman Anthony Chang had pleaded with the state government to “return” the building to them, during his speech at the heritage celebrations with Lim.

He also reportedly told the media later that the Penang government was stalling when they approached it about transferring the building back to the clan council.

He claimed the clan council had been in discussions with the state government over the issue since 2012, but no solution was in sight.

Chang added that the state government has since told them to engage lawyers to settle the issue.

The property, a sparsely-maintained heritage house at the corner of Love Lane and Muntri Street, was once linked to the Ghee Hin secret society.

The clan council, which also manages the Meng Eng Soo Temple in Jalan Pintal Tali, was approached by the trustees to take over managing the building in 2010.