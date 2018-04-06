Penang BN to customise manifesto for every seat

Penang BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow said division heads and coordinators were told to develop specific pledges relevant to their respective constituencies since last year. — Picture by KE Ooi GEORGE TOWN, April 6 ― The Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) will introduce bespoke election manifestos for each area it will contest in the general election.

Penang BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow said division heads and coordinators were told to develop specific pledges relevant to their respective constituencies since last year.

Teng added that this would apply to all federal and state seats in Penang.

“With the manifestos prepared and ready, whoever is picked as the candidate can use it for campaigning,” he said.

These manifestos will also build on BN's overall manifesto for the state, which he said will be introduced after nominations.

Teng then vowed that BN would deliver on each and all the promises if it retakes Penang, which it lost in 2008.

“It will be a people-centric manifesto and we made sure that we are able to keep our promises if we win,” he said in a press conference at a Penang Gerakan headquarters today, after the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced that Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow.

Teng also said his coalition was fully prepared for the poll, having readied all its campaign material ahead of time.

“We want to be ready instead of doing rush jobs like previously,” he said.

When asked about the candidates in Penang, Teng said the list has been submitted to the BN central leadership and awaiting approval.

He also stressed that not all BN coordinators will be picked as candidates.

“They will have a higher chance of being picked as candidates but this doesn’t mean they are confirmed as candidates until announced by the BN leadership,” he said.

Teng confirmed that he will contest a state seat, but declined to say which.

Among seats that Teng is rumoured to be eyeing include Batu Uban, Pantai Jerejak, Sungai Pinang and Tanjung Bungah.