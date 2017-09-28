Penang appoints Kelantan preacher to aid in explaining Islamic issues

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 28 — The Office of Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has appointed a new information officer who is well-versed in Islam to counter negative Islamic issues raised in the state.

Wan Ji Wan Hussin, from Kelantan, took his oath at Lim’s office in Komtar today. The 35-year-old’s job is to assist Penang chief minister strategic adviser Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to explain the Pakatan Harapan state government’s policies to the people.

“He will be in charge of disseminating information to Penangites, especially Muslims, on the state government’s policies since 2008,” Saifuddin said.

He said there are two important components to Wan Ji’s job specifications, one, to explain to Penang Muslims about the state’s Islamic policies and second, to respond to any negative Islam-related issues raised in the state.

Wan Ji said he will refer to the Quran in discharging his duties especially on good governance.

“According to the Quran, good governance means to do good for the people and politics is only to benefit the people,” he said.

The popular preacher added that the state government has given a lot of funding and aid to the Muslim community in the state.

“So, I will counter all these propaganda against the state government by informing the Muslims that the state government had contributed a lot to the development of Islam in the state,” he said.

Wan Ji has a Bachelor of Arts in Shariah Islamiyyah from Al-Azhar University, Damanhur in Egypt. He also has a Masters in Maqasid Shariah.

He is currently pursuing a doctorate’s degree in Maqasid Shariah at the Universiti Malaysia Kelantan.