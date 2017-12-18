Penang anti-drugs agency: Standard six pupil among 100 held in anti-drugs ops

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 18 — A standard six pupil was among 100 people detained in a three-day operation mounted by the Penang National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), beginning last Friday.

The suspects also included 10 other pupils and three women aged between 12 and 72. They tested positive for drugs in the operation dubbed ‘Ops Perdana’.

State AADK enforcement chief, Nasruddin Abdul Rahman said two of the suspects who had syabu and heroin, and were believed to be drug pushers were handed over to the police.

Meanwhile in Butterworth, the police detained 18 motorcyclists who were high on drugs and also issued 334 summonses for various traffic offences during an operation, ‘Ops Samseng Jalan’ in the Butterworth Outer Ring Road here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said two ‘mat rempit’ (illegal motorcycle racers) in their 20s, were nabbed in the integrated operation which also involved the Seberang Perai Municipal Council and AADK. — Bernama