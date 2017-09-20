Penang announces RM400 aid for each household hit by flood

A total of 200 families were registered for evacuation with 11 shelters in Penang during the floods last Friday. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 20 — The Penang state government will make a one-off RM400 payment to those affected by floods that hit the state last week.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the aid will go to those who suffered damage to their homes and vehicles due to the massive flooding on September 15.

"Each family and house owner will only get this aid once and I need to stress that this payment is not a precedent, but a one-off due to floods resulting from the extraordinary rainfall that day," he said in a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

He said the decision to give the RM400 aid to each flood victim was approved by the state executive council this morning.

The aid will be disbursed to flood victims by their respective assemblymen, local councillors and Village Security and Development Committee members.

Application forms for the aid will be issued on September 25 and must be submitted within a month to be eligible for the one-off payment.

Additionally, Lim said the state exco has also approved a proposal by flood mitigation committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow to immediately implement 33 emergency projects to repair damaged drainage systems in the state at a cost of RM2.5 million.

"The state exco has also approved instructions to the Penang Island City Council and developers to mitigate landslides at Taman Setia Green in Sungai Ara, Greenlane Park condominium in Solok Tembaga, Seri Delima and Kayangan Putri Mutiara Condominium in Medan Fettes in Tanjung Tokong at an overall cost of RM2 million," he said.

The Penang state government approved a two-pronged approach to resolve flood issues in the state, the first of which is to complete and continue with flood mitigation projects in the state worth RM405 million.

The state will also urge the federal government to complete outstanding flood mitigation projects that are valued at RM1.4 billion.

"So far, only the RM300 million was spent on flood mitigation projects; what happened to the RM1.1 billion?" he asked.

He stressed the flood mitigation projects including the Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project cannot prevent flooding entirely, especially in cases of extraordinary rainfall.

"The completion of these flood mitigation projects will lessen the negative impact of such disasters so the federal government must start the Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project immediately," he said.

Last week, heavy rains caused flooding in over 100 areas in the state and landslides in several areas.

The heavy downpour also caused the Air Itam Dam's capacity to increase by 26 per cent within a day from just 74 per cent capacity, exceeding its limit.