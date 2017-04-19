Penang already facing disaster under you, Guan Eng told

Yesterday, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng warned voters in the state that Penang would go on 'reverse' if BN regains power. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, April 19 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng’s prediction that the state will experience “disaster” if Barisan Nasional wins power is belated, according to the state chapters of Umno and Gerakan.

The two BN components told the chief minister that the state has been experiencing various “disasters” since it fell to the federal opposition pact in 2008.

“There are now more flash floods, hill cutting and other environmental damage to the state compared to when Gerakan led the state government previously,” Penang Gerakan vice chairman Oh Tong Keong said in a press conference today.

Oh reminded Lim that such problems only came to be during the latter’s administration.

Separately, Penang Umno liaison chief Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman made similar remarks about the frequency of flash floods in the state in recent years.

Yesterday, Lim warned voters in the state that Penang would go on “reverse” if BN regains power, claiming all the projects implemented by the current administration would be undone.

Zainal today rejected Lim’s claims, and accused the latter of seeking credit for the foundation laid by previous BN administrations.

“DAP only did small improvements; for example, we built the house and they only changed the paint, curtains and furniture,” he said.

He then adopted Lim’s warning and urged Penang voters to “save” the state from DAP.