Penang agrees to transfer property to clan council for RM1

The Ng Fook Thong Cantonese Districts Association building at Chulia Street. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 21 — The Penang government has agreed to transfer a property in Love Lane to the Penang Chinese Clan Council for a nominal sum of RM1.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the state government has always intended to transfer the heritage property to the beneficial owner of the property but that it must be done in accordance with the law.

“All these allegations that the state government intends to keep the property and sell it to make a profit, this is utter nonsense,” he said after visiting the Ng Fook Thong Cantonese Districts Association today.

Lim said there are legal requirements to be met in the property transfer so the Penang Chinese Clan Council must appoint a lawyer to discuss the legal requirements.

“This is the best way to handle matters, let this be dealt with by the lawyer as this needs to be done in accordance with the law,” he said.

Lim also handed out copies of a letter the land and district office sent to the Penang Chinese Clan Council dated July 18.

The letter informed the council that the state authorities have agreed that the application by the clan council to transfer the property to it can be approved at a nominal sum of RM1 provided that they could supply evidence that they are the beneficial owner of the property.

The letter also told the clan council to appoint a lawyer to discuss with the Northeast district land administrator to resolve and manage all legal issues with regards to the land transfer.

They were also required to furnish all relevant documents pertaining to the property during the discussion.

The property, at 50, Love Lane in George Town, used to belong to the Eng Siew Kee Kongsi and a five-member board of trustees was entrusted to manage the property back in 1909.

The building was forfeited by the Penang state government in 2013 and the building owner failed to pay its assessment fees.

Recently, the Penang Chinese Clan Council chairman Anthony Chang pleaded to the state government to “return” the building back to them during his speech at the George Town heritage celebrations.

The property, a dilapidated heritage house at the corner of Love Lane and Muntri Street, was linked to the Ghee Hin secret society.

The clan council, which also manages the Meng Eng Soo Temple in Jalan Pintal Tali, was approached by the trustees to take over managing the building in 2010.