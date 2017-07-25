Penang accuses MACC of helping BN media to ‘lynch’ state govt

Lim pointed out that there were other states that have yet to sign the pledge and yet MACC did not pinpoint these states. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is deliberately singling Penang out over the anti-corruption pledge, claimed Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The Penang lawmaker demanded to know why MACC is targeting the state by criticising it when the state was in the dark about the anti-corruption pledge.

"We were not informed about the anti-corruption pledge, how can we respond to it previously?" Lim claimed.

He said the state was in the dark about the federal agency's pledge until MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad openly criticised the state for refusing to sign the pledge.

He accused MACC of deliberately using this issue for the "BN-controlled media" to use it against the Penang state government.

"They are giving opportunity to the BN media to publicly lynch the state government and accuse the state government as not having any interest in signing the anti-corruption pledge," he said.

"Now only we are told we have to do this voluntarily, we were never contacted before this, how do we know about this?" he lamented.

On whether the state will sign the anti-corruption pledge when Dzulkifli has now said the state can voluntarily sign it without any official letter from MACC, Lim said this has to be discussed at the state executive council.

"I will discuss this with the state exco this Friday but in my view, there are no problems for us if it has the 10 steps of integrity that the state practises," he said.

Lim was responding to Dzulkifli, who reportedly criticised Penang for its reluctance in signing the anti-corruption pledge.

He said there is no need for the state to wait for the agency's official letter for it to voluntarily sign the pledge.