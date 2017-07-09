Pemadam chairman: Report immediately if school staff, students involved in drug abuse

The State Education Departments, District Education Offices and schools are urged to immediately report any drug abuse cases involving their staff, teachers or students. — Reuters picSUNGAI PETANI, July 9 — State Education Departments (JPN), District Education Offices (PPD) and schools are urged not to protect and instead report immediately of any drug abuse case involving their staff, teachers or students.

State Education, Transport and Non-Government Organisations Committee chairman cum Kedah Drug Prevention Association of Malaysia (Pemadam) chairman Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain, said the action had to be taken as an effort to eradicate drug abuse cases.

“I don’t want any part of the management from JPN, PPD or schools to protect any individual who are involved in drug abuse activity. They need to report to the authorities,” he told reporters after attending My Beautiful Pemadam programme at Kampung Segantang Garam, here today.

He made the statement in reference to a primary school teacher who has been detained by Kuala Muda National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) together with 13 individuals in a raid during an operation codenamed, “Ops Segantang Garam” yesterday, after they were suspected to have been involved in drug abuse.

The Tanjung Dawai State Assemblyman said, the 43-year-old male teacher had been detained three times and was given warnings before he was once again detained while taking drugs, yesterday.

“Last year the teacher had not been working for one year, but we will look on how he can return to work,” he said.

He added a special committee would be established soon to find alternatives for family members to register their loved ones who were involved in drug abuse.

On the same matter, Tajul Urus urged the authorities to revise the existing laws related to drug abuse since its implementation was seen to have no positive impact.

Meanwhile the My Beautiful Pemadam programme which was participated by various parties and agencies, focused on the clearing of a “port” for taking drugs at Kampung Segantang Garam, which was raided yesterday.

He said Kuala Muda was one of the districts in the state with the highest number of registered drug addicts, with 1,180 people recorded until June this year.

“Besides Segantang Garam which consists of Kampung Segantang Garam and Kampung Kuala Segantang Garang, there are another two active locations in Kuala Muda namely Kota Kuala Muda and Kongsi 11,” he added. — Bernama