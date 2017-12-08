Pekan Umno delegates, observers attend lunch event with Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — About 600 Pekan Umno delegates and observers attending the 2017 Umno General Assembly were today feted to lunch by Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak at Dewan Tun Dr Ismail of the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

The lunch with the prime minister, who is also Pekan Member of Parliament, is a tradition which is always held in conjunction with the Umno general assembly.

Also present were Pahang Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, Pekan Umno deputy leader Datuk Abu Bakar Harun, its Youth leader Datuk Shahruddin Ahmad, Wanita leader Datuk Zalmah Abdul Rahman and Puteri leader Malia Irdawatie Khairuddin. — Bernama