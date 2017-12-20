Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Peeping Tom gets seven months’ jail

Wednesday December 20, 2017
05:49 PM GMT+8

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — A former security guard was sentenced to seven months’ jail by the Magistrate's Court here today, for peeping under a woman's skirt late last month.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh meted out the sentence on Uzir Muhamad, 52, when he pleaded guilty to committing the offence on the 26-year-old web designer with intention to insult her modesty.

The offence was committed at the lobby of a building here at 8.30am on Nov 30.

Uzir faced the charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of five years or a fine, or both.

The court ordered Uzir to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest on Dec 16.

Earlier, Uzir, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lenient sentence as he had repented and promised not to repeat the act. — Bernama

