PDRM to expand Special Action Unit, VAT 69 Commando

Members of The Royal Malaysian Police take part in the National Police Day parade at Pulapol in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Special Action Unit (UTK) and VAT 69 Commando of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be expanded and the number of their members increased, said Inspector-General of Police

He said these had been approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and a policy paper on the matter had been sent to the central agency and being considered by the Chief-Secretary to the Government.

“Currently, UTK and VAT 69 only have over 400 members and the new addition will be made in two to three years.

“UTK and VAT 69 will continue their legacy and PDRM is enhacing their capability,” he told a media conference after the 211th Police Day Memorial Parade at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

In another development, Mohamad Fuzi said the seven suspects who were detained on suspicion of planning attacks on non-Muslim houses of worship, as well as kidnap and murder of members of the police force, had specific their target.

He said they also targeted on state (IPK) and district (IPD) police headquarters.

“As such, I have instructed all IPK and IPD to enhance their patrol and security,” he added. — Bernama





