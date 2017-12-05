PDRM mull expanding FRU force in Sabah, Sarawak

Mohamad Fuzi said currently, no FRU member was assigned to the two states. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — In a bid to address local and foreign threats, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is mulling over expanding the operations of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) to Sabah and Sarawak.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said currently, no FRU member was assigned to the two states.

“The addition of FRU operations to the two states is aimed at strengthening the PDRM force in efforts to ensure that issues related to public order are monitored.

“Currently, PDRM has only placed one FRU asset, a water cannon, at the General Operations Force in Sabah, while no FRU logistics has been placed in Sarawak,” he told a press conference after the FRU’s 62nd anniversary celebrations at the FRU base in Cheras here today.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim and FRU Commander Datuk Wan Abdullah Ishak.

He said the FRU was in the process of strategising and implementing a more detailed operation to ensure tasks were assigned according to international standards.

“This is in line with current changes which fulfil the aspirations of Malaysians who are now more into national safety aspects and public order.

“Presently, PDRM has 21 FRU troops with a strength of 2,400 members nationwide who are equipped with logistics equipment, including new vehicles installed with state-of-the-art technology. Preparations have also been made for the oncoming 14th General Election,” added the inspector-general of police. — Bernama