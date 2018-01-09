PDRM announces transfer of 19 senior cops

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) today announced the transfer of 19 senior officers, effective Feb 12.

RMP corporate communications chief, Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the transfer involved Kedah police chief, Datuk Asri Yusoff who will take over as Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director.

Asri’s post would be taken over by Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department Deputy Director (Operations), Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim with the rank of acting Commissioner of Police (CP), she said in a statement here.

Zainal's post will be taken over by Bukit Aman JIPS (Religious and Counselling) principal assistant director, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Hashim Ali with the rank of acting deputy CP, while Shah Alam police chief, Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Sapiai @ Shafien Mamat takes over Hashim’s post.

Sepang police deputy chief Supt Baharudin Mat Taib replaces Sapiai.

The statement also announced that federal Internal Security and Public Order Department's (KDNKA) (Special Operations Command) Special Actions Unit commander, SAC Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff would be transferred to Bukit Aman’s General Operations Force (KDNKA) as deputy director with the rank of acting deputy CP.

His post will be filled by Mazli Mazlan, who was aide-de-camp to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, with the rank of acting SAC.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Management Department (Human Resources Policy Division) Administration’s SAC Datuk Hashim Abd Jalil is appointed JIPS deputy director (Standard Compliance) with the rank of acting deputy CP.

ACP Mohd Shaharudin Baharom of the Kuala Lumpur RMP College's Centre for Intelligence, Science and Strategic Studies will take over as Bukit Aman Management Department's Secretariat Division/Police Retirement Affairs principal assistant director (management).

Marine Operations Force (MOF) Region Three commander ACP Zulkafli Sariaat has been appointed Bukit Aman KDNKA's MOF deputy commander (General Policing/Strategic/ Investigation).

In the meantime, Bukit Aman CID Special Tactical Squad (I), Special Task Force On Organised Crime assistant director (Operations) ACP Denis Leong Soon Kuai takes over as Sarawak CID deputy chief (Investigations/Legal). — Bernama