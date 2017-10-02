Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PCM’s Huan an Umno mercenary, Penang DCM claims

By Opalyn Mok

Monday October 2, 2017
01:27 PM GMT+8

Deputy Chief Minister II P.Ramasamy said Huan had made serious allegations against a party that is one of the most powerful parties in Malaysia. — Picture by KE OoiDeputy Chief Minister II P.Ramasamy said Huan had made serious allegations against a party that is one of the most powerful parties in Malaysia. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Oct 2 — Parti Cinta Malaysia vice-president Datuk Huan Cheng Guan is a “mercenary for Umno” in his attacks against DAP, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P.Ramasamy has alleged.

The DAP deputy secretary-general said it is actually a waste of time and energy to counter and response to Huan.

“He calls DAP a rabble-rouser, he must be out of his mind,” Ramasamy told reporters today.

He said Huan had made serious allegations against a party that is one of the most powerful parties in Malaysia.

“If he wants to please PAS and attend the Fastaqim programme, that’s fine but don’t go there to seek popularity,” he said.

He said it is unbecoming for a PCM vice-president to be saying such things and to incite hate against others.

“It is Parti Cinta Malaysia after all, so where is the love? Instead of promoting love for others, he is spreading hate with what he said,” Ramasamy said.

He is responding to Huan’s speech yesterday at the PAS Fastaqim 2.0 programme.

Huan had called for DAP to be banned and accused the party of disrupting racial harmony.

He labelled the party as a rabble-rouser and said the Registrar of Societies should take action against DAP.

He also claimed that DAP had only brought misery to the people in Penang under its rule in the past nine years.

Ramasamy said if DAP is so unpopular, then the party should be voted out in the next general election.

“If all he said is true, then we should be voted out, let the people decide,” he said.

Earlier, when asked to comment, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said “it is not worth responding” to Huan.
 

