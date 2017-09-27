PBS says will take action against errant members

Mositun (centre) said the state leadership was taking over the Liawan division and will reorganise it following Nointin’s resignation. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Johnny MositunKOTA KINABALU, Sept 27 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will punish those who attended the press conference of former youth chief Datuk Jake Nointin where he announced his decision to quit the party.

Party secretary general Datuk Johnny Mositun said that the party had specifically issued a directive to its members forbidding them from attending the event last Friday but received reports on a number of members who had defied the order.

“We will be calling them to ask about their reasons for attending the event, after we warned them against it, knowing the purpose of the press conference,” said Mositun.

Last Friday, Nointin announced in Keningau that he was quitting the party and all of his posts, including as party division chief in Liawan.

Mositun said the state leadership was taking over the Liawan division and will reorganise it following Nointin’s resignation.

“It’s not true that the division has been dissolved. There are still more than half of the branches within the division left, so it is still intact. We do not know how many have left but the numbers are enough to warrant a restructuring,” he said.

On the youth chief’s post, Mositun said that they have appointed Christopher Nandut, previously the deputy youth chief, as acting chief.