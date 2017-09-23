PBS, Sabah BN not affected by Jake’s action to quit party, says acting president

Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili (pic) says Parti Bersatu Sabah and Sabah Barisan Nasional are not affected by the action of Datuk Jake Jikulin Nointin to quit the party. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KENINGAU, Sept 23 ― The strength of the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) is not affected by the action of Datuk Jake Jikulin Nointin to quit PBS yesterday, said acting PBS president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili.

He said the action of Jake, who was Sabah PBS Youth chief, to quit the party was a normal matter in politics and it did not jeopardise the party’s strength in Liawan.

“This is a normal thing and we need not worry because PBS is still in the hearts of the people,” he told reporters here today.

Ongkli said the announcement made by Jake to quit the party did not represent all the PBS divisional and branch committees or party members in Liawan as a whole.

Yesterday, Jake quit his party membership and all of his posts, including as party division chief in Liawan.

Ongkili said all of Jake’s allegations against the party were baseless because PBS was a multi-racial party and its struggles were to fight for the well-being and fate of the people of Sabah regardless of race and ancestry.

“The struggles of PBS are still on the right track and the top leadership also knows why Jake did so.

“All this is done because he (Jake) wanted to be a candidate and all quarters are aware about it and he probably thought he will not be nominated in the coming general election...that’s why he quits the party,” he added.

Also present at the media conference were PBS vice president Datuk Seri Radin Malleh and 300 senior party leaders. ― Bernama