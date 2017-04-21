PBS divisions instructed to be on election alert

Ongkili instructed election machineries both at the divisional or polling centre levels to be set up to face impending state or federal election that may be called any time. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PENAMPANG, April 21 ― Parti Bersatu Sabah’s (PBS) Supreme Council today instructed its all divisions to be on election alert.

In a statement after chairing the PBS’s Supreme Council meeting here, the party’s acting President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili also instructed election machineries both at the divisional or polling centre levels to be set up to face impending state or federal election that may be called any time.

He said all the PBS divisions are currently conducting their annual general meetings at the branch level.

“These branches will automatically have to set up machinery in preparation for the coming election.Based on feedback from the grassroots, PBS is confident of retaining and regaining all seats allocated to the party,” he said.

The Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister noted that PBS election machineries had already been set up at their six lost seats namely Matunggong, Api-Api, Inanam, Kadamaian, Tamparuli and Sri Tanjung to ensure constituents did not repeat the same mistake.

He said in the last four years, the opposition were unable to help these constituencies in terms of development the way the Barisan Nasional constituencies received.

“Once bitten, twice shy ― this is how constituents feel in the six constituencies. They have learned their lessons and now want to be part of the mainstream of development,” said the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament.

Earlier, PBS President and founder Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan had chaired the party’s bureau chiefs meeting. ― Bernama