PBDS Baru touts CM rotations for Tanjong Datu poll

PBDS Baru president Cobbold John Lusoi (right) with Rapelson Richard Hamit showing the party’s seven-point manifesto in Kuching February 7, 2017. — Picture by Sulok Tawie KUCHING, February 7 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) is proposing that the chief minister’s post be rotated between the Malay and Dayak communities every 10 years or two terms of the state assembly.

Party president Cobbold John Lusoi said the proposal is one of the messages in the party’s manifesto for the Tanjong Datu by-election on February 18.

“Based on the feedback from the ground since the campaign started after nomination day three days ago, the response both from the Malays and Dayaks for the rotation system is good,” he told reporters after launching the party’s seven-point by-election manifesto here.

“Some Malays in Tanjong Datu that we asked during our door-to-door campaign agreed that the Malay should not be the chief minister too long, just like the former chief minister Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who held the post for over 30 years,” he said.

He explained that term limits were effective in curbing the corruption and abuses often associated with long-serving leaders.

The party would have no power to deliver on the proposal in the event it wins the poll, however, as BN has a supermajority in the state assembly that will not be affected by the outcome of the election.

PBDS Baru is fielding native customary rights (NCR) land activist Rapelson Richard Hamit, 31, against Barisan Nasional’s Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, 61, and State Reform Party (STAR) Johnny Dom Aput, 54, in the by-election.

Rapelson also said that NCR issues resonated with both the Malay and Dayak community, noting that both have pending court cases against the state government and plantation firms over land disputes.