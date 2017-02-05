PBB Youth to lead BN Youth campaign in Tanjong Datu by-election

PBB Youth to lead BN Youth campaign in Tanjong Datu by-election

SEREMBAN, Feb 5 — The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth wing will lead the Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth campaign for the Tanjong Datu by-election in Sarawak, said BN Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin today.

“I think there shouldn't be a problem in terms of our campaign and the election machinery there is moving smoothly. In addition, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, the BN candidate and widow of the late incumbent, Tan Sri Adenan Satem, is a known figure.”

Khairy said this to reporters after launching the Territorial Army (TA) Training 2017 and “Commander's Challenge” at the 508 TA Regiment, here, today.

Khairy who is also Umno Youth chief, said he certainly hoped BN would garner support from young voters.

“We hope to get a big mandate from the younger generation there,” he said.

With regard to the claim of Jamilah's nomination as trying to gain sympathy votes, he said the issue should not arise as Jamilah is a known figure and has contributed a lot to the area.

“So, this is not a question of sympathy, but about choosing the best candidate,” he said.

The Tanjong Datu by-election is a three-cornered contest between Jamilah, Rapelson Richard Hamit from PBDS Baru and Johnny Aput from Sarawak Reform Party (STAR).

The Election Commission has set Feb 12 for early voting and Feb 18 for polling.

Meanwhile, Khairy, who is also commander of 508 TA Regiment, said in keeping with the concept of total defence, TA should be prepared and ready to face any possibility.

Therefore, he said, TA training was important so that they would always be ready if they needed to be sent to the battlefield in any situation.

In his speech, he reminded that the blessings of peace and prosperity bestowed by God was not easily achieved as thought by some.

“It is the result of the struggles and sacrifices by those before us. Many of them perished or were injured and became disabled or incapacitated. Their sacrifices are highly respected and appreciated,” he said. — Bernama