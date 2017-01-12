PBB to meet ‘very soon’ on Adenan’s successor, says sec-gen

Tan Sri Adenan Satem died of heart failure while undergoing treatment at the Sarawak Heart Centre yesterday afternoon. — Bernama pic KUCHING, Jan 12 — The supreme council of Sarawak’s biggest party Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will meet “very soon” to pick a new leader to replace the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, party’s secretary-general Datuk Dr Stephen Rundie said today.

The PBB president is also customarily the state’s chief minister.

“Members of the supreme council will discuss and consult with each other as to who will be best candidate or candidates, and then make the final decision,” he told Malay Mail Online at Masjid Jamek Negeri here where he paid his last respects to Adenan.

Rundie said the party has not fixed the date of the supreme council meeting yet, but it will be very soon after the seven-day mourning period for Adenan is over.

The state minister of public utilities also said PBB, being the lynch-pin of the state Barisan Nasional (BN), will have to make the decision fast “because we cannot afford to have a state government without the chief minister too long.”

“We need someone to lead the state government,” he said, explaining that the State Constitution does not have provisions for the appointment of acting chief minister.

He added the name of the candidate picked by the party will be submitted to the Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud for endorsement.

Adenan, who would be 73 on January 27, succeeded the long-serving Taib on February 28, 2014.

PBB has 45 out of 72 seats won by the state BN on the May 7, 2016 state election.

There are a total of 82 seats in the Sarawak state assembly.