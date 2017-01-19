PBB to decide Tanjong Datu by-election candidate this week

Aband Jo said he does not know how many potential candidates will be submitted to the supreme council for consideration. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Jan 19 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will name its candidate for the Tanjong Datu state by-election at its supreme council meeting this Saturday, Datuk Amar Abang Johari Abang Openg said today.

However, the PBB acting president said he does not know how many potential candidates are under consideration by the supreme council.

"Yes, we will decide on the name of the candidate at the meeting," he told reporters after witnessing the swearing of state ministers and assistant ministers by the Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the State Assembly Building here.

Among those widely mentioned as potential candidates are Puan Seri Jamilah Anu, the wife of the late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, and their two sons, Abdul Aziz and Azizul Annuar.

The by-election was called following the death of Adenan on Jan 11, 2017 of heart complications.

In the May 7 state election last year, Adenan polled 6,360 votes beating the PKR candidate, Jazolkipli Numan who polled only 468 votes, with a majority of 5,892 votes.

The Election Commission has fixed February 4 for the nomination and February 18 as polling day.

Meanwhile, Sarawak PKR said it will only decide next Wednesday whether to contest in the by-election.

"We will have our state liaison committee meeting on that day to make the decision, either to field any candidate or not," State PKR chairman Baru Bian said.

The Ba'Kelalan state assemblyman said the state committee has the final say on fielding the candidate.